Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported profit of $12.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBC

