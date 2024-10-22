Southern First: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.4…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.4 million in its third quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $54.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

