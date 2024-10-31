Southern Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.54 billion. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.54 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.12 billion.

