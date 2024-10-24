Sonic Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $74.2 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $74.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAH

