SolarWinds: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $200 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, SolarWinds expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $201 million to $204 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

SolarWinds expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.08 to $1.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $788 million to $791 million.

