Snap: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $153.2 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

