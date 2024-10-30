Smurfit Westrock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $150 million in its third…

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $150 million in its third quarter.

The Dublin 4, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $7.67 billion in the period.

