Skyward: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $300.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.4 million.

