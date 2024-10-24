Skechers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $193.2 million.

The Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Skechers expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Skechers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.93 billion to $8.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKX

