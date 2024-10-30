SiteOne Landscape: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.4…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITE

