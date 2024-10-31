SiriusPoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 4:29 PM

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Thursday reported net income of $8.5 million in its third quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $562.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPNT

