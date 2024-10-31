Sirius XM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.96…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.96 billion in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $8.74 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

