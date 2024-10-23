Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $800,000.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $70 million.

Simulations Plus expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.07 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $90 million to $93 million.

