Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $29.3 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $375.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $139.3 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMPL

