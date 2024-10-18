Simmons First National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Friday reported third-quarter net…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $24.7 million.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $351.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $174.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

