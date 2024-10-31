Silvercrest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported profit of $2.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported profit of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $30.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAMG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.