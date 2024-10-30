Silgan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $100.1 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $100.1 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

Silgan expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

