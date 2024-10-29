Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported net income of $17.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported net income of $17.6 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $250.6 million in the period.

Shutterstock expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.22 to $4.31 per share, with revenue in the range of $935 million to $940 million.

