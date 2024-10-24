Shore Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $11.2 million…

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $11.2 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $82 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

