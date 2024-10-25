Shinhan Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Friday reported…

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Friday reported net income of $914.1 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Seoul, Korea, Republic Of, said it had earnings of $1.76 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $6.46 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.11 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.