Shell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 5:07 AM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.29 billion.

The London-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $72.46 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEL

