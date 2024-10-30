Shake Shack: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $316.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHAK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.