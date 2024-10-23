ServiceNow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $432…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $432 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOW

