Service Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $117.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 79 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Service Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.47 to $3.57 per share.

