Sensient: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported earnings of $32.7 million in its third quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $392.6 million in the period.

Sensient expects full-year earnings to be $2.77 to $2.87 per share.

