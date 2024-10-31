Select Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $55.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period.

Select Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.09 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.95 billion to $7.15 billion.

