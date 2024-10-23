SEI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $154.9 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.19.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $537.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $533.2 million.

