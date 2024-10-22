Seagate: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $305…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $305 million.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $2.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.45 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

