Scorpio Tankers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $158.7 million.

The company said it had net income of $3.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $268 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $258.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.9 million.

