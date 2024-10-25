Sanofi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.09 billion. The company said it…

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.09 billion.

The company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14.77 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.39 billion.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNY

