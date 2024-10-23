Sallie Mae: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.2 million in…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.2 million in its third quarter.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $652.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $359.4 million, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.4 million.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $2.80 per share.

