Saia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $92.7…

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $92.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.46.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.53 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $842.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $835.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.