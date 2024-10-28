Safehold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.3 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $90.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.9 million.

