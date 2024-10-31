Sabre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.8 million in…

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $764.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $773.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sabre said it expects revenue in the range of $715 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $3.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SABR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.