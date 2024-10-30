Ryan Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $28.6 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $28.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $604.7 million in the period.

