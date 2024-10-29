Royal Caribbean: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.11 billion.…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $4.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.05 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.86 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.45.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.57 to $11.62 per share.

