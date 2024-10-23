Rollins: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $136.9 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $136.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $916.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $908.3 million.

