Roku: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

