Rogers Communication: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $385.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

