Rocky Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.3 million in its third quarter.

The Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $114.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCKY

