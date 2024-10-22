Robert Half: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $65.5 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

