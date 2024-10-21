RLI Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $95 million. The…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $95 million.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $470 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $426.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.1 million.

