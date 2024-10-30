Rimini Street: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.1 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.1 million in its third quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $104.7 million in the period.

