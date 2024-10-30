Reynolds Consumer Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $86 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $910 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $904.5 million.

Reynolds Consumer Products expects full-year earnings to be $1.66 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.62 billion to $3.66 billion.

