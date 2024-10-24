ResMed: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $311.4 million.…

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

