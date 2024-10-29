Republic Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $565.7 million. On a…

PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $565.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $4.08 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

