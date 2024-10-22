Renasant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $72.5 million. The…

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $72.5 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $318.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $220.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.