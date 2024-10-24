Reliance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $199.2 million. The…

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.64 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.69 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RS

