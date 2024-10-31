Reinsurance Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $156 million.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $2.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.15 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.73 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.03 billion.

