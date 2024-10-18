Regions Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $490 million.…

The bank, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.79 billion, matching Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RF

